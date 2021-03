The Rebound Kern County: Panache Salon opens a new location on Truxtun

23ABC's Kristin Vartan spoke with the owner about how he achieved this milestone.

This local salon has survived and is now emerging bigger and better.

Many industries have been struggling to stay open for the past year, and for those in the beauty business, it's been ‘ugly’ at times.

GIVING SOMEONE A HAIRCUT IS LIKEPROVIDING THEM A FRESH START.ANDAFTER AND AN UNCERTAIN YEAR FORHAIR PROFESSIONALS--THIS LOCAL SALON OWNER DECIDEDTO START ANEW HIMSELF."AT THE OTHER SHOP, IT WAS JUST.IWAS TIRED.

AND IT WAS HARDER ANDHARD TOSTAY IN BUSINESS."BUT, LOCAL SALON OWNER, AND NEWHISPANIC CHAMBER OFCOMMERCE MEMBER, MARK LAMAS DID.LAMAS HAS BEENCUTTING HAIR IN BAKERSFIELD FOR30 YEA.TUESDAY AFTERNOON, HE CUT ARIBBON ALONGDEMAYOR KAREN GOH AND THE HISPANICCHAMBEOFCOMMERCE'S JAY TAMSI--ANDWELCOMED CLIENTS TO HIS NEW ANDMORE SPACIOUS PANACHE LOCATIONONTRUXTUN AVENUE AFTER 18 YEARS ONEMPIRE DRIVE."ON EMPIRE DRIVE, WE WERE REALCLOSE TOGETHER, LIKE MAYBE FOURFEETAPART."SO LAMAS JUMPED ON THE CHANCE TOTAKE THIS 2000 SQ FT.

LOCATI,THAT ALLOWS FOR MORE SOCIALDISTANCING, WHEN IT POPPED UPJUST A COUPLE WEEKS AGO.BEFORE YOU WALK IN THE MODERN,DESERT-STYLESPACE, LAMAS SAYS YOU'LL SEE THECOVID PROTOCSLISTED.

YOUR TEMPERATURE ISCHECKED, SANITIZERS AT THEREADY, AND YOU'LL SIGN A COVIDFORM."IT'S NOT JUST CLIENTS.

IT'S ALSOPEOPLE THAT WORK HERE WHO HAVECHILDREN...AND HUSBANDS.

SO IWANT TO MAKE SURE THEY FEEL SAFEAS WELL."THROUGH THE SERIES OF SHUTDOWNSAND REOPENINGS ITWAS FEDERAL LOANS AND CITYGRANTS THAT HELPED LAMASAND PANACHE STYLISTS STAYAFLOAT."I NEVER EXPECTED THAT I'D HAVETO LOOK FOR RESOURCES JUST TOEAT.

I COULDN'T HAVE ANYBODY INTHE SALON.

SO HAVING A BLACKOUTFOR ALMOST FRMONTHS ABOUT KILLED ME.

SOLEARNING TO WORK WITH THEGOVERNMENT AND GETTING SUBSIDIESFROM THESE OPPORTUNIESREALLY HELPED."MAYOR KAREN GOH, WHO HE SAYSHELPED HIS SALON STAYKNOWLEDGEABLE ON PROTOCOLSOPENINGS AND GRAS,ACTUALLY IS A PANACHE CLIENTHERSEL-"IT'S A PLACE WHERE WE CAN ALLFEELBEAUTIFUL AND FEEL CARED FOR,AND DURING A KIND LIKE COVID,WHERE WEFACE SO MANY CHALLENGES, HAVINGA PLACE OF BEAUTY IS WONDERF."YOU CAN FIND THE NEW LOCATION ON3500 TRUXTUN AVE IN BAKERSFIELD.AT THE NEW PANACHE LOCATIONKRISTIN VARTAN 23ABCNEWS CONNECTING U.TECHNOLOGY IS A KEY INDUSTRY INCALIFORNIA..