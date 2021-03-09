Newsmakers: Presidential debate, capital corruption recap

Dan Cummings and Colgate's Tim Byrnes discuss the first presidential debate and the political fallout from the corruption scandal surrounding some of Gov.

This week on newsmakers, donald trump says he "eased up" on hillary clinton and he may "hit her harder" in the next debate.

Locally, politicians from the governor on down are putting some distance between themselves and a corruption scandal surrounding real estate developers and state economic development projects.

Welcome to newsmakers.

Presidential politics and political fallout from extortion, bribery and bid- rigging made the news this week.

Tim byrnes joins me for this discussion...first of all tim...the first clinton- trump debate.

Scored by most as a win for mrs. clinton...and yet, donald trump at mid week was still doubling down on what didn't seem to work for him on monday night.

Welcome back...tim, we want to spend a few minutes now on the political fallout from the corruption scandal surrounding some of governor cuomo's upstate economic development projects.

This week, public officials who took donations from steven aiello, joseph girardi and their cor development...eith er gave the money back or set it aside...in the wake of the bribery and bid-rigging charges brought by the feds.

Really, they had no choice, right...but to do something about those contributions...ri ght ?

Governor andrew cuomo was back in central new york this week.

He says he's taking it personally because the two men at the center of the alleged scheme...joseph percocco and todd howe are longtime associates and former aides to the governor.

He took the opportunity to put more distance between himself and the corruption scandal surrounding his upstate economic development projects: governor andrew cuomo: cuomo confirmed that his campaign will "set aside" all the donations from cor executives steven aiello and joseph gerardi...donation s that reportedly run to more than 300 thousand dollars over the s that reportedly run to more than 300 thousand dollars over the last ten years.

Last week, congressman john katko said he would return the think we have to reevaluate everything and that includes what's going to happen to the inner harbor project.

Is there state money that's going to be coming to it?

This is going to take a major evaluation of where we are as a community and economic development projects thanks for making newsmakers part