Sheriff: Douglas Co. Jail Could Close Down

New at six... douglas county residents will see a proposed sales tax increase on the november 8th ballot.

The increase would be half a cent and the funds it generates would go toward a new jail.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county"it's about meeting the requirements and reducing the liabilty on the county and myself as well and being able to protect the people in this community."

Sheriff chris degase says if douglas county doesn't pass the sales tax increase then it will have no choice but to shut the jail down... which could be detrimental to the county.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county "we're going to see property value go down.

I would say we would see the numbers in our school begin to go down because we won't have anyway to control the crime here if we don't have a jail."

Degase says a grand jury inspected the jail using a list of the jail standards as a guideline.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county "there were numerous areas that we did not meet the standards and the opinion of the jury which was 12 people from douglas county, it would not be feasable to renovate the jail that we have currently," he says there are standards it's jail doesn't meet including fire code, no natural lighting for the inmates, no secure perimeter, impossible to segregate inmates at times, no space for exercise, along with several others.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county "there's many things that just with the way that our jail was built and the age of our jail was built in '64 that prohibit us from making these improvements."

Degase says the county could house its inmates in another county for almost half a million dollars a year.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county "essentially you would be removing deputies from the streets.

They wouldn't be out there to be able to work and do there job we'll have to be out transporting inmates up and down the road."

Or it could build a new jail around $5 million that could add new jobs and could house inmates for other counties.

Sheriff chris degase, douglas county "we're going to build the minimum requirements to meet the standard.

I think that's obvious by the amount we're asking for on the tax."

Callie a 'yes' vote on the november 8th ballot is a vote to approve the proposed half-cent sales tax increase.

The sheriff says it would be enough to generate a 17,000 square foot jail.