Missouri U.S. Senate candidates go head-to-head

Making news today... the fight over your gun rights takes center stage... again.

That's just one of the issues missouri gubernatorial and senate candidates discussed today for the first time.

Kspr's rachel dubrovin is live in branson where that debate wrapped up just moments ago.

Jerry -- the debate is over... the stage is empty... but it was a memorable debate.

Moderators saved the best question for last-- as you mentioned, they asked about all the gun ads we've seen this year.

Kander is known for his ad where he puts a gun together blindfolded.

He's been widely criticized for that.

The n-r-a has also gone after kander-- claiming he's voted against gun owners' rights.

He says he likes guns-- he owns guns-- but he wants to protect people from gun violence.

"like missourians i' concerned.

Very concerned every time i see a school shooting.

And i believe what we need to do, is we need universal background checks.

We need to expand criminal background checks.

Including suspected terrorists.

I believe that is very important."

Blunt doesn't buy it.

He says kander isn't interested in protecting the second amendment rights of americans.

"what a foolish line he's t trying to draw.

Apparently secretary kander wants to be able to have a gun but he is not nearly concerned about whether other people can have guns or not.

He got an f from the nra.

Not easily done.

So he can stand here and pretend that he's a defendant of the second amendment but nobody believes that to be the case."

There were five candidates on the stage-- including three third party candidates.

Almost all of them went after blunt-- saying he's been in washington too long and is making too much money -- but he's not making a difference.

Blunt says he's proved he can work with both sides of the aisle to make important changes.

Candidates also talked about things like education and the zika virus-- but it's always the gun conversation that gets candidates fired up.

