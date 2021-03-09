Frenzy Week 5: Paonia Remains Undefeated

October.

">>>this week on the frenzy... the 1a western slope league takes center stage -- including a battle of unbeatens... only one can remain undefeated...the cedaredge bruins and paonia eagles go head to head in one of the league's biggest rivalries... while the hotchkiss bulldogs hope to take down the last of the trio of undefeated...the meeker cowboys... plus... the montrose indians' defense faces a new challenge this week in central's high-flying air attack -- led by e-j barrera and darion alton... friday night frenzy start right meow..."

Hello hello and welcome to friday night frenzy...she's julia maguire...i'm adam lucas...and tonight the little schools step onto the big stage...as the 1a western slope league steals the spotlight... the paonia eagles and cedaredge bruins have combined for four state title game appearances...and three state championships since 20-12... and both teams enter tonight looking to lay the groundwork for -another title run... and it's a top ten showdown...a battle of unbeatens...whatever you want to call it... we start in the second quarter...and dagan rienks picked up right where taylor walters left off...rienks on the play-action...airs it out for alex lozano...and lozano wins the jump-ball...but that's not it...he wrestles ty grant to the ground and into the endzone...tack six on the board... then just before halftime...rienks fakes the pitch...but isaac swoffer ain't biting...and the bruins would take a 14-6 lead into the break... but coming out of the half...rienks is throwing again...and this time he puts one right on the mitts of anthony felice...and that's a pretty one right there...and that makes it 14-12... but the eagles are going for two...and they go play-action again...but this time rienks is keeping it...and you better bring something to the table if you're gonna stop this kid...rienks checks in at 6-5...195... and he muscles his way into the endzone...to tie it up... and the eagles take control in the second half of this one to remain undefeated on the year...and handing cedaredge their first loss in doing so...final score 35-21... and further down in the grand mesa backwoods, the 1-a western slope league rivalries continue with the hotckiss bulldogs hosting the undefeated meeker cowboys... now the bulldogs only have one loss, so they're trying to bring meeker to their level, but as the coach will tell you, every league game on this side of the state counts.... ">>>i don;t know if there's any must wins to start out with, but we have a league that's tougher than nails and we know that every conference opponent is going to be a real battle for us so we're going to be ready for it tonight" and the bulldogs foaming at the mouth ready to take on the cowboys... meeker starts with the ball and they drive down the field with ease thanks to plays like this.... logan hughes pumps left, throws left and finds the senior hunter garia for the 45 yard bomb.... with goal to go, its hughes again and hiding behind the ref is trapper merrifield.... he snags it in the corner to give meeker the early 6-0 lead.... the bulldogs want in on the fun on the next drive so they work the colton-colton connection.... deluzio finds peebles to get the drive going, but nothing comes of it.... next drive its hughes airing it out again, but the dawgs are ready for it this time, the q-b picks off the q-b....de luzio comes down with it... but the cowboys move to the top of the league standings along with paonia...holding off any upset attempt...final score 36-7 cowboys... if you ask central head coach shawn marsh...size doesn't matter -- haha that's funny... marsh said some of his best teams haven't been his biggest...you just have to play physical against big teams... meanwhile the montrose indians' defense faces a new challenge -- a quarterback that can throw...and that's an understatement...e-j barrera ranks third in the state in passing yards heading into friday... so let's get you to the highlights...both these teams at 2-2 coming into tonight... late in the first...scoreless game...and e-j barrera makes things easy on himself...gets it in the hands of his best receiver...darion alton's got no room...and then all of a sudden he has room...15-yard touchdown pass puts central on the board first...7-zip... to the second quarter...handoff to riley freeland...freeland's got no room...and then he does...freeland reverses field and he's off to the races...and if it weren't for koby steves that's six right there...steves catches freeland from behind but the damage is done... that allows montrose to go to their bread-and-butter...and cade atwood follows his blockers for the tying score... but in the first half...central executed their defensive game-plan to a "t"...the warriors' d-line refused to be pushed around by montrose...and here a sea of red stops atwood on 4th down... the turnover on downs would lead to another central score...and then on the indians' next possession...they cough it up...and this was a recurring theme tonight...montrose not taking care of the ball... and e-j and company would make the indians pay...barrera finds alton...and darion does what darion does best... he makes one guy miss...and then he makes them all miss... 43 yards to the house...and central dismantles the montrose indians by a final score of 40-13... and let's head east on i-70 to grand valley high school...the cardinals hosting the olathe pirates in rounding up our 1a western slope match-ups tonight... both teams... 3-1 on the season...and hungry for that first conference win...it's homecoming night for the cardinials...but it's the pirates celebrating first... jeff holbrook airs it out for laytham magana but dillion nelson comes up with the ball...interception for olathe...but oh how the tides will turn for the pirates... early in the second quarter...holbrook looks to throw but he's gonna keep it...he breaks the tackles and it's a 60 yard foot race to the endzone...cardinals go up 7-zip with the extra point... again in the second...it's holbrook...he rolls to his right and beats two defenders for his second touchdown of the game...i don't know who won homecoming king...but somebody get this guy a crown... ok...bad snap by the pirates and holbrook putting in work on both sides of the ball...he comes up with it... and on the next play...he -can -not -be -stopped...i lost count on how many pirates he shakes off of him...maybe he should save those moves for the dance tomorrow night cause those are good...and he finally goes down... and it's smooth sailing for the cardinals the rest of the way... they beat the pirates 33-6 the final out in parachute... the delta panthers also start their conference slate tonight...first game in their new home...the 2a intermountain league... and the seventh-ranked panthers bouncing back after a loss to palisade last week...trouncing the pagosa springs pirates 35-zip... in the foothills...the rifle bears taking on the undefeated conifer lobos...but after tonight...undefeated no more...bears hand the lobos their first loss 32-20, the final... and the glenwood springs demons -also making the 3a western slope league look good...rocky whitworth's demons win 30-6 in the first at home against pueblo central... and in bayfield...the defending state champion wolverines grab a 32-3 win over the gunnison cowboys... in carbondale..the roaring fork rams looking for their first win of the season...but moffat county squeezing out a victory tonight...36-33 the final... in the high country we've got a baseball score...the coal ridge titans coming from behind... beating the aspen skiers 31-22... coal ridge grabbing its first win of the season... and in basalt...the longhorns taking it to steamboat springs...just having a field day on the sailors...49-0 and once the dust settles tonight...the grand junction tigers try to prove they're better than their 0-4 record says...and if the schedule wasn't already tough...things really ramp up this week... the defending champion and preseason number one windsor wizards make a trip to stocker stadium saturday evening... and for junction this season it's been a case of "woulda coulda shoulda"...with late mistakes dooming the tigers in close losses... so a hot start this week is crucial -- especially facing the team that's wearing the belt... ">>>"if we could start right off the bat playing hard on both sides of the ball, and then have it close in the third or fourth quarter we've got a shot.

That's what we've been doing.

We've had a shot, it's just we just haven't capitalized," said mike sirko, grand junction tigers head coach.

"it's taken us a minute to get warmed up in games, starting off slow.

We need to come out ready to go right away, because these dudes -- they're definitely gonna come out ready to go," said shawn garcia, grand junction tigers linebacker."

The tigers and wizards do battle saturday night at 7 p-m at stocker... but there's another big game on the same field earlier in the day...the 17th-ranked cmu mavericks hosting the defending rmac champs -- the csu-pueblo thunderwolves... and pueblo has won the last five straight against mesa...meaning the thunderwolves are the only team that nobody on this mesa team has beat... and you can bet that's digging at the mavs -- especially the upper-classmen... and considering how mesa's last two wins went down -- a blocked extra point attempt in double o-t and a botched punt snap returned for a touchdown in the final minute of regulation...these mavs are battle-tested heading into the biggest game of the season... ">>>"this is a point that we wanted to be.

We knew it was going to be very difficult.

I'll be honest with you.

We knew it was entirely possible to come to this point and we could be 0-4 instead of 4-0.

The teams that we have played are all really good football teams, and we have found a way to win.

Three of those games have been on the road, so we're excited to get back home and play in front of our crowd," said russ martin, cmu mavericks head coach.

"they're the defending rmac champs.

If we want to be rmac champs, we've gotta win this game.

But at the same time, i think the bigger goal is for us to just play to our potential, because i don't think we have yet," said blake nelson, cmu mavericks defensive end."