Carthage tops Nixa 25-7

Coc showdown in carthage.

The tigers 5-1 and coming off the win over carl junction hosting 5-1 nixa and the final regular season game at k.e.

Baker stadium.nixa opening drive.

Quarterback andrew rivera under pressure.

Hit as he throws.

And it's intercepted by keilan moore.

The carthage defense came to play tonight.

Later first quarter.

Carthage qb.

Keith guest.

Airs it out to arkell smith.

The official takes a tumble.

And a 68 yard touchdown.

Tigers lead 6-0.

2nd quarter.

The carthage defense still on the attack.

William prince with the sack.

Game remains 6-0.

Late 2nd quarter.

After a dillon lancaster interception.

Carthage with eleven seconds left.

Keith guest hits shane becker.

Knocked out of bounds the six yard line.two seconds in the half.

Guest then connects with arkell smith for his second touchdown.

Tigers lead 12-0.

3rd quarter.

Carthage opening drive.

Guest.

Up top to who else.

Arkell smith.

His third td of the night.

Carthage led 19-0.