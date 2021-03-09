Behind the Badge - Bowen and Knight

The studio i'm glen beeby good for utah.

A few of weeks ago linda and brandon from moroni ... accidentally locked their one month old grandson in their truck while in provo.

Naturally fear and panic set in ... so they called 911.

Officers taylor knight and david bowen showed up within minutes... and they went to work opening the truck door.

Linda and brandon called the officers professional, kind and well trained.

So we called them and asked them to be this week's behind the badge police profile.

:23-:32 1:45-1:50 "do you have the registration - can you grab that for me?"

"mind if i hop up in there?"

We caught up with officers knight and bowen as they were helping a man who had questions about the history of a truck and motorcycle.

"juliet yankee alpha - charlie juliet 1."

The provo officers say they were happy to help because that's what their job is all about.

Bowen "i love helping people - its fun to go and see what they need and do what i can to help them and sometimes they don't know where to turn to and i like being the person they can turn to and find whatever help it is that they need."

Officer david bowen joined the force a year ago after serving in the military, communications and working as a corrections officer.

Bowen: "my wife and family decided that we wanted a change that kept us in something i loved and enjoyed, but kept me home significantly more."

"take it easy man.

Alright.

Alright.

Alright."

Officer taylor knight joined the force 3 years ago after serving in the military as well.

Knight "i had a close friend of mine, a man i respect greatly and i was talking to him one day and explaining my thoughts and he said 'you should be a police officer.'

Both knight and bowen say the love serving and protecting in provo.

Bowen: " i look forward to it every morning to come in and see what the day has for you."

Knight "it's definitely rewarding."

Both men are aware of the sentiment that some have for police officers.

And they are know their actions are being recorded almost all the time.

In fact, that was the case during our interview outside the police station.

Knight: "we've got channel 4 news here.

You aware of who they are?

Well, he's filming you while you film him."

Or knight: "you need anything?

Ok.

Cool.

Have a good day sir.... " and they know that even minor situations today can become something much different within seconds.

"i can respond to somebody because they are parked wrong and say hey, can you move your car and it can turn into something and it can escalate."

Despite this, both say that doesn't stop them from wanting to be there for anyone who needs help - no matter the situation.

Bowen "i try to face every interaction with how would i want to be treated if i was in their shoes or how would i want my wife and kids to be treated."

Officer bowen says since joining the force a year ago - he has only had one bad day.

And when i asked why... he says he can't remember.

