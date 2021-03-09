Missouri releases results of statewide MAP test

Students were tested in four areas last spring: science, math, social studies and English/language arts.

Local parents are learning this morning -- how school districts performed on the state-wide map test.

Education reporter kate allt-- breaks down some of the results this morning.

Good morning, kate.

Students took the map test in the spring and the missouri department of education released the statewide results last week.

Students are tested in four areas: math, science, social studies and language arts.

We'll first take a look at how some of the districts in our viewing area scored in math and science.

First -- the statewide results are that 48.6 percent of students passed in math and 52 percent passed in science.

The highest scoring district in our area in math is green forest, who scored well above the state average with a 77.3 percent proficiency.

Green forest also performed well in science - with a 76.3 looking at some of our bigger area school districts -- nixa students also tested well with scores not far below green forest -- a 71.

9 percent in math and 74.8 in science.

Republic students scored a 49.8 in math, just above the state average, but scored significantly better, with a 62.5 in science.

And springfield students scored a 42.7 in math and a 48 in science.

These scores can be compared from district to district... and against the statewide average.

But it's hard to compare from year to year, because the tests keep changing.

This year's test - which will be taken in the spring - will be the same test.

But it will change again in 2018.

We'll take a look at scores around the area for social studies and english in about a half hour.

