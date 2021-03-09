Money in Your Pocket: 10-3-16

Rick Reagan joins Dan Cummings to see how the Stock Market continues to climb, despite all the concerns.

Worries about the economy continue to grow as the President Election inches closer.

Today.

Dan: after a dismal start of the year, stocks have rallied to be up over 5 percent since january.

With just three months left in the year and a presidential election a little more than a month away.

Rick reagan is here to give us a look at what the rest of the year might hold.

Rick-- what has been driving stocks away since january?

Rick: economy is growing employment is strong no other spot ot make money dan: you say employment is good and economy is growing-- why then do most people have such a negative attitude about the economy?

Rick: economy is growing slow job skill mismatch bad news sells dan: with the november election coming up-- how do you see that affecting stocks?

Rick: dan: if you had to predict where the stock market is at the end of the year-- what do you think?

Higher or lower?

Rick: lower between now and the election with a year end rally.

Modestly higher by year end.

Dan: