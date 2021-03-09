Tax filing extensions due October 17

CPA Michelle Staebell discussed the upcoming tax extension deadline Monday on News 8 at Sunrise.

3 ((mark/interview))mark: c-p-a michelle staebell is back with us.

Michelle, good to see you.

Michelle: good to see you, mark.mark: this morning our conversation is about tax-filing extensions.

The october 15th deadline is fast approaching.

Tell us what the idea behind this extension is.

How does it work?michelle: an extension is exactly what it sounds like, an extended time to file your tax return.

Usually tax returns are due in april.

If you file this extension, which is really easy, you don't even have to say why you are filing an extension.

You have six months to file it, so that would bring you to october 17th this year to file your extended tax return.mark: all right, so two extra days this year you get.

What are some options to chose from when it comes to filing an extension?michelle: there are a bunch of options.

The basic form is the 48- 68.

You can print that from irs.gov, or you can use software.

There's an online form that takes a few minutes or you can pay a preparer to do it for you.mark: and what about new york?

What options exist here?michelle: the new york form is the i-t 370.

It's the same thing, you can go out to the new york state department of taxation and finance's website.

You can print the form and fill it out.

There's an online version or you can use software or a paid preparer.mark: and most people will be dealing with both the federal and new york state return so they should keep all of that in mind?

Michelle: yup.mark: how soon should somebody get after this?

I mean, you've already filed for the extension but there's no time like the present, right?michelle: right.

The i-r-s doesn't care when you file the return as long as it's in by the due date.

It's october 17th this year.

The key thing to remember is that you have to pay your taxes by the original due date back in april.

This is an extension of time to file the return but not time to pay the tax.mark: right, and that's an important distinction because people make that mistake.

They think they can get an extension on what's owed but that's not the case.

So what are some option in terms of trying to pay the monies owed?

If you can't pay the full boat, when is it due?

Michelle: well, one problem with that is the penalties.

You're going to pay a five percent penalty on the balance owed for each month past-due.

If you owe less than fifty thousand dollars with taxes and penalties, you can file an agreement to pay over seventy-two months.

It's 94-65.

It's automatic agreement with the i-r-s as long as you agree to pay over seventy-two months.mark: all right, we'll leave it there this morning on tax-filing extensions.

Michelle, good to see you.

Thank you.michelle: thanks for having me.mark: there's more information online at the new york state society of c-p-as' website.

It's nysscpa.org.

You'll find that link on our site at rochesterfirst.com.

