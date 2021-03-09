Michael's has everything for the perfect Homecoming mum

Is on the way in a couple minutes.

>> i agree.

It will be sweater weather.

>> finally!

I'm so glad.

>>> joining us now is scott from michaels.

>> today sharing some great ideas for homecoming and other things they have in the store now.

Welcome.

>> thank you.

>> so homecoming.

Big deal here in east texas.

What do you have now?

>> we have all your trinkets, ribbons, all ready to go.

All the different schools from tyler.

A lot of the outer lying schools as well.

>> so is someone there offering inspiration?

>> oh, yeah.

Plenty of people that want to help.

>> you can go and get the supplies to build it yourself or you guys will do it.

>> correct.

Place an order or just come in and make your own.

A lot of people this time of year coming in to buy their own stuff and make their own.

The larger the better and they buy all the trinkets and ribbons and feather boas.

>> if somebody wants to get you guys to make, you know, what's the process like and how long does it take?

>> i like to do it before -- tuesday before the homecoming.

If you have a homecoming on friday, place your order early.

>> it's getting a little cooler.

I know you have some of your fall decorations and halloween stuff.

>> we have a large selection of fall and halloween items. considering we just moved locations a year ago we have a bigger selection than last year.

And great for cool weather.

>> do you sell any fabrics there as well?

>> no fabrics.

>> on halloween, do you have any deals?

>> a lot of deals on all the fall and halloween items. >>>