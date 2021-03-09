Pillowcase pkg

Thanks to a dedicated group of quilters, sick kids at Carilion Roanoke Memorial have something to make their hospital stay a little brighter.

Bed is no fun for anyone, especially a child.

With a stitch here, and a fold there, these quilters are in pursuit of the perfect pillowcase.

Some are more comfortable with a sewing machine, than others.

But all of them have the same goal-- putting smiles on the faces of children, who don't feel like smiling.

Faye amos/ryan's case for smiles- alleghany highland region: when you see them laying on the pillowcases, it just does something to your heart.

Amos is one of the members of the alleghany highlands regional chapter of the national non- profit, ryan's case for smiles.

Mary jo reed/ryan's case for smiles alleghany- highlands region: it was started by cindy kerr about 10 years ago in the philadelphia area.

Her son had osteocarcoma .he was in the hospital quite a bit.

So she started making pillowcases for him and bringing them to the hospital.

Those pillowcases became so popular, kerr started making them for other kids .

Her son, ryan passed away, but his legacy lives on.

Since the regional chapter of ryan's case for smiles started in february, it's delivered hundreds of pillowcases to carilion's children's hospital.

Quiltrs are always mindful of the kinds of patterns kids will like.

Mary jo reed/ryan's case for smiles: we're hearing things like camo pink and green, and we're hearing they like plaids, andof course any of the characters, pokeman, batman, those kinds of things.

This group meets every couple of weeks at different locations, and gladly welcomes newcomers and donations.

Faye amos/ryan's case for smiles:we've had donations.

We'd love to have more donations, because we can sew up the materials pretty fast.

Making these pillowcases is even possible for those of us who are "sewing- challenged."

Faye amos/ryan's case for smiles: you don't have to sew, because i can attest, i do not sew.

Their slogan is "helping kids feel better to heal better.

To join this fun group, you just need able hands, a generous heart and a love for children.

Faye amos/ryan's case for smiles- alleghany highlands region:i think we're all, we love children.

So we know that we are making them better, by giving them these pillowcases.

As part of the national effort for september called miles of smiles, this group had a total pillowcase donation of 308, surpassing their previous monthly record of 200.

Ryan's case for smiles is always looking for quilters, even beginners to help out.

