100216 NC3 AT 10 A-BLOCK

Thanks for joining us.

Today, the y- m-c-a of the desert hosted their third annual "y be fit palm deser challenge" at civic cente park.

As news channel 3's lauren coronado shows us -- families and friends came by for a morning of fun, fitness and color.

"have fun, b healthy at the same time.

Get your fitness in."

Walkers, runners, traithletes and friends spent their morning at the "y be fi challenge" hosted by th ymca of the desert.

Ymca president: "we're all abou family, fitness, health and having a good time."

The morning starte with a reverse mini triathalon and 5k run--followed by a very colorful 1k-- nathan manderfeld helped coordinate the color run-- "i think it' a great family event where we can get people together on a sunday morning."

The event raise money for family ymca of the desert--who support a number of youth programs. ymca president: "we serve ove 3,600 kids at 40 different cites."

Sarah bettens and her family just moved to the desert from tennessee-- "we thought it wa a good idea to get out and run and swim and train" she plans o enrolling her kids in ymca events this fall-- "our kid are going to be doing flag football in the next few weeks through the ymca and i think its awesome what they provide for kids throughout the states.

So its good to know that they money is going to them."

When i aske people what their favorite part of the event was--i got a unanimous answer-- "getting the colo thrown at us was so fun" "throwi colors at people" "getting dirt "when everybody threw color a us."

Lauren coronado, new channel 3 cooler temperatures are right around the corner for us in the valley.

Time now for a check of the weather... meteorologist jeff forgeron who is in with a look at the conditions out there... hey jeff..

Hey zak.

Temperatures have already started to cool down around the valley.

Our highs this afternoon were right around where they should be for this time of year, and currently, temperatures are reading in in the 70s.

Conditions continue to dry out, and winds have really picked up this evening.

Some areas are gusting over 45 mph, and we could see wind gusts of up to 55 mph in whitewater tonight.

And there's no surprise here, the coachella valley is under wind advisories through early tomorrow morning, and fire weather warnings are in effect for the high desert through late tonight.

Later in the newscast, i will explain exactly why we are experiencing such strong winds.

Zak..

A so-called "panty bandit" behind bars after allegedly breaking into nearly a dozen lingerie stores in the san fernando valley.

Mayde gomez has the details.

Police say this man seen here on surveillance video breaking into various businesses and stealing womens lingerie has been arrested.

Police say this man seen here on surveillance video breaking into various businesses and stealing womens lingerie has been arrested.

Det.

Merrill dunn/ lapd "th individual we arrested yesterday we think is responsible for 16 to 18 commercial burglaries throughout the san fernando valley."

Thirty five year ol carlos olivas also known as the "panty bandit" was detain after police caught him trying to pry open the back door of a store.

In total police estimate the burglaries which started in january led to more than 10 thousand dollars in losses not including the damage caused by the force entry.

Beth higgins/ intimate image "i just is a maddening thing you work so hard all your life and for someone to come in and disrespect and take off with it is very maddening."

Beth higgin is the owner of intimate image one of the lingerie boutiques broken into twice.

Her store specializes in helping cancer patients who have had a mastectomy find a custom bra.

Beth higgins/ intimate image "w took it very personal because these are items that we may not ever get again, they fit and their is a special need for that fitting."

Police say in the last 3 years they have seen a spike in retail crime in the san fernando valley.

Property crime in the topanga area is up 8 percent and nearly 20 percent since 2014.

Det.

Merrill dunn/ lapd "an that just takes a hit on us the consumers prices skyrocket and also it's a burden on the store owners themselves."

"olivares was booked fo commercial burglary his bail is set at 200 thousand dollars and he will be facing a judge this coming up monday."

That was mayde gomez reporting.

Authorities are investigating a deadly officer- involved shooting of an 18-year-old black man -- after a police chase in los angeles.

The los angeles times is reporting the man killed was identified by his mother as carnell snell, junior.

Police say the shooting happened after officers attempted to pull over a car with paper license plates that they believed may have been stolen.

Protesters immediately began to gather at the scene, and police initially guarded the area in riot gear, though they removed it later.

And we're tired of it.

You know what i'm saying?

These police are trained to kill.

They're not trained to subdue or stop anybody.

They're trained to kill.

Killing that boy right there was uncalled for.

Snell's mother says her son was shot five times.

No officers were hurt.

Los angeles police say a handgun was recovered at the scene of the shooting.

Meanwhile, police say the other man from the vehicle has not been found.

In the race for the white house, donald trump is not denying a report based on his income tax returns.

Coming up -- we'll hear more on a report from the 2016 campaign trail.

And -- residents in jamaica are preparing for a potential visit by hurricane matthew -- a powerful storm making its way through the carribbean.

You're watching