Calfano Analysis: Fact Checks Aren't Fortune Tellers

- Fact checking our politicians has become a new national pass-time, and rightly so.

David: as we get closer and closer to election day, voters want to know which candidates are and are not telling the truth.

Kolr 10's political analyst doctor brian calfano has what we need to know when it comes to candidate fact-checking.

With every claim they make, candidates try to woo voters to their side.

In the process, candidates say a lot of things to the public, much of which stretches the truth, to put it kindly.

News organizations have taken to the task of checking into candidate claims. today there over two dozen fact checking organizations that try to set the record straight about a politician's claim or promise.

Here's the thing though: not all fact checks are created equal.

For instance, it's one thing for fact checkers to point out the historical impossibility that hillary clinton spent her entire adult life fighting isis (something donald trump claimed in the first presidential debate), but it's another thing to fact check clinton's argument that trump's proposed tax plan will deepen the deficit.

While the congressional budget office makes projections about tax and spending plans, these projections are simply well-informed guesses.

I bring this up because so much of what both trump and clinton are promising voters focuses on a future state of the world that we're not in yet.

These projected outcomes can't be scored simply as true or false.

I know it's hard enough to cut thourgh the blatant falsehoods from politicians.

Fact checking can work as an atedote to politics as usual so long as we keep in mind what fact checks can and can't do well.

In the end, fact checks aren't fortune tellers.

I'm brian calfano.