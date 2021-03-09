Local woman marks 100th birthday

One local woman reached a milestone year that brought people from around the world to celebrate her big day.

One local woman reached a milestone year that brought people from around the world to celebrate her big day.

Wfft's jeannie mcbride attended the event and is live in the studio with more.

Birthdays are a little different for everyone.

Some people look forward to them, some people ignore them, and some people even manage to somehow stay the same age every year!

But ellseeee doortey is celebrating because she's turning 100 years old and is proof that staying positive and surrounding yourself with loved ones is how to live a long and happy life.

The walnut room in fort wayne was filled today to celebrate a century of existence for elsie doherty.

And for such a big celebration, people arrived from around the us and beyond.

Patricia rennaker: 0:11"from all over the world,from london, england.

Mostly from michigan, california, texas, mexico and mostly indiana."doherty's love of living life is what keeps her going today.

She has always been a hard worker, having worked at magnavox, an electronics company, for over 40 years and raised four children.

However, she still manged to have fun."she's a world traverl- been all over the world.

She's a fantastic bridge player.

Life, she's got a great sense of humor."family was first for doherty and her belief was passed down through generations.

Almost the entire family got together, even her granddaugher who lives in england.cynthia lopez - granddaughter in england 0:56 "i specifically flew in for her birthday and everything.

I just think she's a really neat lady she's always so active.

Always kept going, kept her mind sharp: reading and doing crossword puzzles."laughter, love, and celebration filled the room with people that all have one common connection: elsie.

It was a very happy birthday, with plans for more to come.patricia rennker:"i think she'll live on probably to be a lot older than 100 - that's for certain."jm, wfft local news, first at 10.news, first at 3 10.

3