Martin O'Malley stumps for Hillary Clinton

O'Malley says this could be one of many visits to Iowa before Election Day.

In town today, showing support for his former rival, hillary clinton.

O'malley stopping in ankeny, encouraging voters to get out there and vote.

The former governor of maryland says there's a lot less pressure when he goes on the road now, to campaign for somebody else.

O'malley says any vote for a third party candidate is like a vote for donald trump as well.

While supporting clinton, he also took a couple of shots at her current opponent.

Martin o'malley, d- former maryland governor: "ripping off contractors, ripping off people in a bogus online university.

The guy's a con man, a scam artist.

I'm embarrassed the rest of the world has to see us suffer this fool in fact."

Jacob: o'malley says he hasn't scheduled any other trips to iowa, yet.

He did say he left open a couple of weeks on his calendar at the end of the month, if clinton needs an extra push.