44news to go monday

Coming up!

And here is your 44news to go... evansville firefighters are called to an early morning fire on the city's south side..

Officials say 3:30 this morning - fire broke out at a home in the 800-block of jackson avenue..... that's in the tepe ((tee-pee)) park neighborhood.... firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.... the trial of a fairfield, illinois man charged with murder begins today.... 43 year old william johnson is charged with murder in the shooting death of jeffery scott montgomery in december of 20-15.... illinois state police say johnson and montgomery got into an argument over a woman.... johnson left the scene - and was arrested in williamson county, illinois about two hours later.... evansville police continue searching for the suspect in a weekend shooting in evansville.... police say antonio wright was shot in the area of east columbia street and north evans avenue saturday evening.... the suspect could face an attempted murder charge.... it's time for a traffic check - there will be some changes in owensboro.... road work begins on ford avenue from fleming to windsor avenue.... the area will be closed for sewer repairs.... officials say a detour will be posted.... hurricane mathew continues its trek towards haiti and cuba.... the u-s national hurricane center in miami predicts the center of the powerful category 4 hurricane -- will be very close to the southwestern tip of haiti late today - before reaching cuba on tuesday.... a hurricane warning is in effect for jamaica - cuba and haiti.... here in evansville the fraternal order of police will announce its county endorsements today.... that happens at 9:30 this morning at 801 court street.... among the candidates it is expected to endorse - coroner: steve lockyear.... for judges of the superior court - judge pigman and judge d'amour.... and for county council: joe keifer - ed bassmeier and mike goebel.... the annual west side nut club fall festival kicks off today.... full of fun - rides and food!... 44news reporter amanda chodnicki is down on west franklin street with some tasty treats this