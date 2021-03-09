Good Morning El Paso 10.03.16

Pay raises for the county judge and commissioners could soon become official.

Commissioners set to vote on the budget today.

Both campaigns react to the new york times' bombshell regarding donald trump's tax return.

El paso county commissioners are expected to vote on the county's budget today.

That vote would also finalize their controversial pay raise.

On the commissioner's court agenda for today is approval of the fiscal year 2017 budget... the last step in this year's budget process, since the tax rate was finalized two weeks ago.

One of the more controversial parts of this budget is of course those commissioner and county judge pay increases.

If approved, commissioners' salaries would be going up 42 percent.

While the county judge will make more than 100- thousand dollars, about a 17 percent increase.

Commissioners voted to approve their own raises in august - which according to county leaders is the only way an increase can be put into place ... unlike the city, where voters approve it.

Commissioners say they wanted to increase the competitiveness of wages - with other cities in texas.

"for the longest time, el pas county - and in particular the commissioners court, lagged behind not only other elected officials but other similar sized counties in the state of texas."

Commissioners will be voting for final approval of the roughly $300 million dollar county budget this morning during the regular commissioners court meeting which starts at 9:30 at the county courthouse they approved the tax rate two weeks ago, keeping it unchanged from last year.

There are other major announcements expected from commissioners today as well.

Coming up in the next half hour, what will be going on with a far east airport.

Donald trump is dealing with the fallout from the new york times story exposing his tax returns.

The story has given the clinton camp some powerful ammo.

But trump is firing back with personal attacks.

Abc's maggie rulli has more from the candidates -- it's your voice, your vote: donald trump?

On defense this morning..

Using his supporters to help him tackle his latest controversy... his tax returns the new york times says an anonymous tipster sent them trump's 1995 tax returns...they say those records show a 916 million dollar loss... a number so large the times says trump could legally have paid no federal taxes for up to eighteen years, trump's team - calling his move... quote "genius."

There's no one who has shown more genius in their way to maneuver around the tax code and rightfully use the laws to do that this is a perfectly legal application of the tax code.

Hillary clinton's campaign?

Pouncing on the new report?

Saying it "reveals the colossal nature of his "past business failures" clinton surrogate bernie sanders calling this line of thinking is an assault on the american people they're calling it a genius... makes the rest of americans look like dummies xxx trump's dialing up the attacks on clinton... mocking her recent bout with pneumonia, claiming without evidence that she's been unfaithful in her marriage, and then this: sot/trump in pa she could be crazy.

She could actually be crazy the clinton campaign calling the new, personal attacks - "particularly unhinged" sot/brian fallon, hrc camp i think it's an impulsive move by the candidate.

Clinton meanwhile remains on message?

Speaking out about gun violence while visiting a church in meanwhile remains on message?

Speaking out about gun violence while visiting a church in charlotte north carolina this weekend ... o/c close: we will have to wait another week to see if trump brings this new line of attack to the next debate..

He and clinton will square off next sunday... but we'll be hearing from their vp candidates tomorrow night at the vice presidential debate in farmville virginia maggie rulli abc news washington hurricane matthew - is bearing down on haiti and jamaica... as it churns across the caribbean sea.

The slow moving storm is now within about 300 miles away from both countries-- packing 130-mile-per-hour winds.

Forecasters -- warn that matthew will bring life- threatening flash floods.

Some jamaicans, though, are ignoring pleas from authorities to leave the threatened coast.

U-s officials are evacuating hundreds of employees and their families from the naval base at guantanamo bay.

The national weather service says it's too early to say what matthew's effect would be on the united states.

A police shooting in south los angeles ended with one person dead and another in custody.

Officials say last night after police were responding to reports of two men with guns.

Authorities describe the victim as a hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 22.

One witness says officers shot him multiple times.

Police found a handgun on the scene.

Officials say none of the officers were injured.

City rep emma acosta says she's running for mayor.

That's according to our news partners at the el paso inc.

Acosta was first elected into office in 2008 and is wrapping up her second four-year term.

Acosta confirmed the news with el paso inc after months of rumors that the city rep would run.

Initially, she was hesitant to confirm the news, because she said she planned to announce her decision after the presidental election.

She's quoted in the article saying, "i want to move the city forward, i think we're doing a great job and i would like to see it continue."

Curren mayor oscar leeser is not running for re-election.

Election day is may 13th.

Dozens of veterans are back in the borderland after making an historic trip to washington d-c.

What the trip means for our veterans, and why for some..

It was the chance of a lifetime.

