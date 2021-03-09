Are many causes to support in october, but one of the most prominent is breast cancer awareness.

Raychel vendetti joins us now, live from perry square with our story today.

Good morning traci.

October is breast cancer awareness month... and the fountain at perry square is already lit up pink.

October is a month where it seems everything turns pink....the fountains, the newspaper, your favoirte football team....but the month is more than just a color breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in the united states - but now millions are surviving the disease thanks in part to early detection and improvements in treatment...and thats all thanks to dollars raised from various american cancer society events and we have an event coming up this weekend... joining me here live this morning is anna marie labowksi the community manager special events for the american cancer society. The making strides against breast cancer walk is happening this saturday october 8th - check in at 9:00 - walk will begin at west perry square at 10:30am there is still time to register - you can do that up until the morning of the walk.

This is a non competitive - family friendly walk that supports programs right here in our community there will be lots of entertainment like zumba and a performance by the gannon dance team - so hopefully all we need is good weather

Thank you.

