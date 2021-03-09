Sunday Sports October 2

--kansas city on a defensive high...while pittsburgh...is coming off its worst loss in 27 years... --but both teams enter with 2 and 1 records...and their star running backs...jamaal charles and leveon bell both active tonight --to the first....the steelers in chiefs territory...ben roethlisberger airs it out...to darris heyward bey...the 31 yard score and 2 point conversion make it 8-nothing pitt --still in the first...pitt up 15- nothing already....big ben..to antonio brown for the 38 yard touchdown... the steelers show no mercy....43-14 the final...big ben 300 yards and 5 touchdowns "every now and then, you're going to have weeks like this.

We had enough adversity this week-bouncing back from our previous performance and dealing with some injury circumstances.

It's good to come through the other side having done the job for the week which is to win --more from the nfl...seahawks flying east..visiting the jets... --hawks first at ten from the jets 42...russell wilson chucks up a 42 yard bomb down to tanner mcevoy....14-3 seattle... hawks hold on from there...27-17 the final....seattle improving...to 3 and 1 "we were able to throw the ball really well, guys making a lot of plays.

I thought our running backs played real well too.

It was an exciting game all around.

Like i said, it's not just me, it's those guys making plays.

Our defense played lights out.

--the patriots enduring one final week without tom brady...hosting the bills today --buffalo marching down the field to start the game...third and goal from the 7...tyrod taylor..hits lesean mccoy...bills with a 7-0h lead early --now in the second...jacoby brissett runs it himself...fumbles after the hit....and the bills recover... buffalo does the unlikely...shutting out bill belichick at home..for the first time since 1992 bills win...16- nothing "we're right in that medium range.

We had some tough losses early in the year and it's still early in the year.

We bounced back, watched tape.

Came to practice, practiced hard.

Next up for the bills...the 3 and 1 rams...in l-a on the green...its the final day of the ryder cup...usa needing 5 of todays 12 points to finally end europe's streak... --we start at the 18th...patrick reed drains the birdie putt...and wins the american's first point of the day... --now - rickey fowler drops the par putt to win the match...it's another point for u-s-a.... --as the americans win the ryder cup...the final tally...usa 17...europe 11...its usa's first ryder cup victory since 2008... "there was a lot of pressure on these gys the last couple of years.

Obviously, few people have brought it up.

We haven't had a good run lately.

I'm thrilled for them that they got the win.

Rickie fowler...jb holmes...matt kuchar....and ryan moore combined for 7 victories, the most ever from captain's selections while the curtains have closed on the season for some, the best is yet to come for others... --tonights top plays featuring stand outs from week 8...and a few newcomers...chec k it out starting us off tonight...west football visiting service...qyntyn pilcher....goes deep...aj sui sui with the diving catch....eagles finish cic play...3 and 2 --number 4...bartlett at dimond...trey kingsland will catch tds from either qb...helping coach john jessen earn his 100th win...and helping the bears finish conference play, unbeaten --at number 3...she sees your pick and does one better...wests ryleigh robinson- lovestrom...eagles get the win...over the conference leading lynx --your runner up tonight...south at east...henry kimmins forces the fumble...and ben stearns scoops it up 65 yards to the endzone... --coming in at number 1...a viewer submitted play from the alaska football league....low snap and the ball is loose...valley steelers lyndon tulimaseali'i recovers...tosses it back....and aso vanilau with the touchdown!

Making plays on d....its your, play of the week when