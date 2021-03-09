LDS members gather for 186th semi-annual general conference

Members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints gather for 186th semi-annual LDS general conference.

In the home.

Members of the church of jesus christ of latter day saints gathered this weekend for the 186th semi-annual l-d-s general conference.church members from all over the world met at the l-d-s conference center in salt lake city to get guidance and encouragement from church leaders about the gospel based on the teachings of jesus christ.

Local church members that are not able to attend the conference in salt lake city are able to watch the broadcast from home.

23;09;56 ilene lystrup"it's the feeling you get, the feeling and it just gives you that little extra spiritual boost to get you going and keep you on the right track."

