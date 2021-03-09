Mental Health Legislation

From a mental illness -- and half of all chronic mental illness begin by age 14 -- that according to the national alliance on mental health.

Just this week, the arkansas legislature cut funding for mental illness.

Knwa's isabella moller speaking with one family who shares the impact that cut will have on everyone.

"cameron is a football lover and caleb is basketball."

Growing up---jannete williams-smith says her twin boys have been very active.

"if it's a ball involved they enjoyed it and they are swimmers."

But she says she always knew something was wrong.

"when they get the diagnosis right before they were 12 with autism i was like well that explains cause i had to really work with them on social skills."

Born premature--she was never sure if her sons were dealing with developmental or mental disabilities.

"now cameron i can really see the depression and anxiety and i'm a social worker and i've had them with professionals the whole time."

And after all the professional help she and her family have sought out---she can't imagine other families not having the same help.

"this is important and you can't cut servies this is just like a medical illness, it's a brain disorder."

Sunday evening---advocates and families meeting on the steps of the capital to discuss recent budget cuts for mental illnesses.

Last week the arkansas legislature, made cuts that will limit group therapy for medicaid recipients.

Those cuts including therapy session times, and visits per year.

((diane skaggs, exec.

Dir.

"the states around us did not use the group therapy in that manor."

Diane skaggs, executive director for the mental health council of arkansas, explains the arguement for the cuts, is arkansas over uses those funds.

But she argues--

Dir.

"the states surrounding us have many psyciahtric hospitals and other programs."

"this is cameron, this is the delta sigma theta sorority."

Jannete says these cuts are only a step closer to more.

"what we have to do is advocate because one cut is going to lead to another cut."

the williams-smith family says mental illness is more common than you may think -- and its time to speak up to get the funds families need to help fight it.

