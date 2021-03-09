Holly Grisso Documentary

A university of arkansas duo -- chronicling the career of a fayetteville teen.

The teams documentary about the 18-year-old figure skater playing tonight at the jones center.

((nate)) samantha jones is in studio tonight... to tell us about the story of triumph and tragedy... sam?

((sam)) 18-year-old holly grisso's first love was figure skating.

A love that was nearly taken from her not once, not twice but three times after multiple heart surgeries.

Always a fighter--holly taught herself to skate again...and got back on the ice.

((nats: "if i couldn't skate anymore, it would just make me really sad.")) ((sam)) holly grisso has been ice skating since she was three years old.

Robin aprea "coached her for a longtime, i feel like she's a second daughter."

((sam)) she was born with a heart defect that she refused to let hold her back... "she's been all over the country, she's won numerous gold medals, silver medals, bronze medals."

((sam)) last november holly had a third heart surgery.

Robin aprea "she was always determined to get back on the ice and get going."

((sam)) within six weeks she was back at the rink and competing.

Christi welter "holly really exemplifies resiliance and her story is all about over coming adversity."

((sam)) those qualities catching the attention of two univerisity of arkansas students.

Christi welter "by the time we were shooting, which was two years after her surgery, she was already back doing her thing."

((sam)) who played their finished documentary for dozens of holly's friends and family sunday.

Christi welter "we found out a week before this was set to air that she would not be with us."

((sam)) on sept.

19th holly's car hit a median on i-40, flipping multiple times--killing the fayetteville native.

Robin aprea "it's surreal, it doesn't feel like she's not here with us."

((sam)) ...and breaking the hearts of everyone who knew her.

Robin aprea "for all she's been through and all of her stuggles, and to leave this earth that way it doesn't seem right."

((sam)) but say they find solace in knowing her memory and love for skating will be told for years to come.

Christi welter "it is such a privilegde that we got to be apart of her life."

Robin aprea "how blessed are we to have this documentary with the events that have happened and now that holly's not here with us, on this earth physically, how blessed are we to her story, her whole life story."

#### ((sam)) a scholarship fund for future ice skater's has been set up in holly's name at the jones center in springdale.

