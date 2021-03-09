Vigil For Tyler Etienne

At ten.

Family and friends of tyler etienne, the victim of a homicide on thursday, are celebrating his life with a vigil at gethsemane church of god in christ.

Klaf's phillip boudreaux has the story.

<singing: "it's really going to be different without you" singing: "i promise my love for you will never end."

At 20 years old, tyler 3 etienne, known by his loved ones as t-pop, is another life gone too soon"you took him for what he was.

He was nothing but love"it's especially tragic because his family buried his cousin ashley metz just three months ago.

"now, we will be laying tyler to rest and he is going to meet ashley.

She's actually already waiting for him."his aunt carla dean will always remember t-pop's good heart and smile."tyler has never in the last week before he died, texted me so much ever.

Good morning, you a-ight.

And in the spirit of tyler---a celebration---second line "i'll miss you my friend."the pain of t-pop's loss will never go away.

He was loved by his family and he will always be in our hearts."

"we love you t-pop"