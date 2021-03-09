Why Cruisers Love'goula Cruise

Cities from across the Mississippi Gulf Coast have been gearing up for an entire year, and finally Cruisin' the Coast has rolled back into town antique automobiles from yester year, high powered muscle cars, simple restoration projects there's nothing you can’t find at Cruisin' and the first big meet up of the weeklong affair got people revved up in Jackson County today, at the 3rd annual 'Goula Cruise where car lovers packed their rides into beach park for all to admire.

Cruising the Coast officially kicked off their week long takeover of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

- "what do you love about cruisin the coast?"

"seeing all the old cars" "god, they got so many cars here, its unreal" "it's like christmas, you look forward to getting out and- meeting people, you meet all- kinds of people, i- mean heck, i met you."

Meanwhile, gulfport had it's ow- share of automotive action- this afternoon, as people packe- into the downtown area for "vie the - cruise."

There were hundreds of one of a kind, classic rides an- a few faces - that you might recognize at the- event.- "this is the biggest block party, i think, in the united - states.

It's a huge ecnomic - impact on this- area, i mean everyone can - participate in this, doesn't- matter if you have a car or - don't have a car, - people can come and watch, i- mean there's thousands and- thousands of registered cars, - but - there's three times that in - people that are not registered- and just people coming to - spectate, so it's - - - - a very large impact on our- area."

"who doesn't love to watch the hotrods roll by.

Who doesn't- look at a car and say: i want - that one- - - - day, or i had that."

"from classic muscle cars to beautiful old trucks, you never- know what you'r gonna see at- cruisin the - coast but it's always a good- time."

"it just keeps growing and growing, and it's interesting..- you see things that are no- longer- made anymore, things that peopl- have put together and they're - proud of and they're- holding onto the past."

Cruising the coast is fun and o- course that's the main goal, bu- it- also pulls in a lot of people,- and a whole lot of money..- giving our- tourism industry a huge boost,- annualy.- "i think this is great for your community, but it allows us to- enjoy what you have here..

We - love- the beach, we love the coast."

Jeepers wanted i- on the fun too.

- jeepin' the coast had hundreds- of jeep lovers riding together- today,- from bay st.

Louis to gulfport.- but it wasn't all fun and games- the ride- takes places every year to rais- money for breast cancer - awareness, and the- 2016 turn out was the biggest - yet, exceeding the expectations- of- jennifer moran, the woman who - got jeepin' the coast off of th- ground.

- - "today i was told that a friend of mine stopped - counting at 300, which is three- times what it was last year.- last year was our first year to- do our- sunday fun-day ride, so - basically sunday is our fun-day- ride and friday is our big ride- we had- around 400 jeeps last year, so- we're looking to double or- triple that this year."

- - - moran hopes jeepin' the coast - will eventually become it's own- event..

- alongside cruisin' and