Gloria Steinem Rallies for Hillary Clinton

((nick)) a pioneer for women's rights makes a stop in wilkes barre to campaign for democratic presidential nominee hillary clinton.

((candice)) her visit attracted not only clinton supporters but donald trump enthusiasts.

Eyewitness news reporter crystal cranmore was there and tells us what both sides had to say to pennsylvania voters.

((crystal cranmore))the hillary clinton campaign is bringing in the heavy hitters in the battle for pennsylvania.

Cheerspolitical activist gloria steinem visited the democratic presidential nominee's campaign office in wilkes-barre sunday.

With anti- clinton protesters nearby...steinem argued the last person this country needs as president is - donald trump.

((gloria steinem, activist)) "he has cheated workers, its so important to stand for reproductive rights and we as females have the right to control our own bodies, which he says we do not"steinem's notoriety in women's rights and other issues drew a large crowd of clinton supporters.

Some of whom were outspoken about a new york times report about donald trump's 19-95 tax records.

The newspaper showed he declared a 916 million dollar loss that could have allowed him to ?legally?

Skip paying federal income tax for years.((maria hunt, clinton campaign volunteer))"he might get away with not having to pay taxes..

Just not fair to the american people" "we went to the trump campaign headquarters in clarks summit to find out what supporters there had to say "((ms. ramirez, trump supporter))"i think he did what was required by law and that's it.

Im not a tax specialist but common sense would deduct if he did something wrong, he would be in trouble right now.

"trump supporters also worked the phones at the campaign office, rallying support for the republican presidential nominee.((ramirez))"i think he's going to do great things for this country.

He has integrity, he's honest.

Compared to hillary, i think she is not honest."but voters will make the ultimate decision at the polls.election day is november 8th.from your local election headquarters i'm crystal cranmore eyewitness news ((nick)) remember eyewitness news is your local election headquarters.

((candice)) we'll have a political analyst here to break down the vice presidential debate this tuesday.for all of your local election stories go to our website-