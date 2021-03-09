Area Church, Home to 400 Bats, Looks for Help in Restoration

The Little Stone Church in Sioux Falls is looking for help restoring the centuries old worship place.

It's the place where teddy roosevelt once worshiped before he was president.

To this day, it still has the bell that was used to let firefighters know there was a fire on the east side of town back in the 1880's.

And it was where the first back to school program took place in sioux falls.

But all the history has created some wear and tear.

As kdlt's sydney kern explains, the local church needs help with some repair.

"this church was built in 1883 when our city was very young."

"nats" on the inside, you can't see the age.

With a lit up cross and members signing together during sunday morning service... the little stone church is lively.

"nats" but you can't say that about the whole building.

"we're trying to renovate our entryway, it's blocked off today because were trying to renovate that."

Some of the windows also have bb gun damage.

And while the building has an iconic look with sioux quartzite stone, it is causing some security problems. "the way it was built, bats can get it."

Pastor chad ensz says the attic is currently housing 400 bats.

He says it's creating damage to the building and posing as a potential health risk.

"so we're trying to raise $25,000 the bulk of which is going to go to get the bats out of our attic we're going to go baptize them and send them on their way and make sure the building is secure."

But the restoration will benefit more than just the building.

"when i come here it's like i feel like i'm home, i know that may sound weird, may sound corny but it's the truth."

"it's not like an institution, it's like a big family."

"nats of prayers" the restoration will continue the giving legacy the church has developed over 130 years.

"working with neighboring organizations, we have the banquet down the street, bishop dudley house down the street, and we are working to take care of our neighbors whatever the need is."

Pastor ensz says the funding will help continue this work and keep the deep rooted historical building available for generations to come.

In sioux falls, sydney kern, kdlt news.

A gofundme page has raised 875 dollars.

But still has a long way to go.

The goal, like the pastor mentioned, is to raise 25 thousand dollars.

