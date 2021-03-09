-- the 15th annual maryland hispanic business conference was held today in north bethesda.

Organizers of the conference say - it's a chance to connect government agencies and private entities to the latino community.

The keynote speaker was the lieutenant governor of maryland, boyd rutherford.

There was also a job fair, several seminars, and workshops on how to do business in maryland and how to start your own business... officials say all of them were offered in spanish and english.

Maria del pilar rodriguez / executive director, maryland hispanic business conference "i have about...i believe it was 78 exhibitors and sponsors that are here, and the organizations are also combined of the different chambers of commerce."

Tasmin officials say there are more than 54 thousand - hispanic business owners in maryland.

