New school opens in Lexington

Waddell Elementary opened to students for the first time Monday.

It was the first day of school all over again for some students in lexington.

This time in a brand new building.

Wdbj-7's bruce young was there as the kids walked into the new and improved waddell elementary school.

The cars came rolling in (nat) and the students jumped out to be met not just by their principal, but the police chief, and even the city manager.

Noah simon, lexington city manager: "i'm just here to support the teachers, the school staff, and everyone here in lexington as they all welcome and enjoy this great opportunity."

It was a new first day of school, nat "boys and girls, welcome to your new school" in a new building, with new classrooms, after a long wait.

Scott jefferies, superintendent: "it certainly was a test of patience.

But now they're home.

Our kids are home, our teachers are home.

We're back in this beautiful neighborhood and we're excited."

They had hoped to be in the new building, after two years of construction on the foundations of the original, hundred-year-old waddell building, at the start of the school year, but technical delays pushed the welcome back to today.

Tim martino, principal: "it has been absolutely amazing to see what happens when a community comes together to support a school and the work that the teachers have put in" and so now the kids of waddell can settle in and get on with the job at hand: martino: "so we're going to take some time today to establish rules and procedures and things like that, but we really don't have any time to waste.

And our teachers know that, and our kids know we expect that of them."

Because principal tim martino wants this to be more than just a new building.

Martino: "at the end of the day, this is the kids' school.

This isn't about the grown ups and the building, and we just get luxury and the priviledge to work here.

So we just want it to be everything for our kids."

From lexington, bruce young, wdbj7 some of