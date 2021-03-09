Mburg Libeary

We have another update -- following internal disputes and the firing of the martinsburg- berkeley county library systems director --- officials say candidates are still being interviewed for the job.

David porterfield was named the interim director of the library systems in august, after community outcry resulted in the firing of sheridan montgomery from the position.

Porterfield says the search is down to four candidates including him.

He said there have been minor changes including ordering more books and e-books for the library.

He also says he feels everything is not as tense as it was before and he wants to make sure everyone feels welcome at the library.

