School 10-3-16

High school will be seeing more blue badges around the hallways.alyssa andrews has the detailsin our top story.

((alyssa))tom.it's a big day for sullivan high school.

After receiving the help of some grant money, they welcomed their first school resource officer, or s-r-o.day one, and we have it all on camera.officer jeremy hobb is the newest addition to sullivan high school.he's a patrolman with the city of princeton, but today, he's a school resource officer at sullivan.robb says despite what some kids may think, he's not there to get them in trouble or go looking for people stepping out of line.

Principal tara jenkins agrees.

She says filling this position wasn't really about solving a problem.rather, it was a proactive step towards building stronger relationships between the police and community.

<< tara jenkins - principal sullivan high school: "we are trying to combat that a little bit by you know, folding in off-duty police officers within our school community so they do know, and they know that they can go to those officers if they need help."

> ((alyssa))the new s-r-o hired at sullivan high school has a son who attends the school as well.

((tom))thanks alyssa.along with the high school... there will