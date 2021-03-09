National Bullying Day

Broome-tioga boces are coming together to put an end to bullying.

Over 100 students, ages 5 to 21, took to the courtyard wearing blue as they participated in the stomp out bullying initiative.

Today marks national blue shirt day, which brings kids together to discuss the issue of bullying.

Students were told to sit with someone new at lunch as well as reach out to kids who appear to be victims. boces instructional and student support representative lori martin says she wants everyone to know that they are appreciated.

<instructional and student support representative lori martin says, "no matter who you are, what race you are or what your preference is, it doesn't matter.

You matter.

They matter.

Take care of each other."> jim ehmke says: blue signifies coming together in a "sea of support" for those who are bullied.

October is national bullying prevention month.