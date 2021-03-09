Local Mom Urging Parents to Vaccinate after Son's Death

(18 NEWS)-Eli Nist spent nearly a month in the hospital, hooked up to machines to keep him alive before losing his battle with a strain of the flu.

I'm amy simpson.

Thanks for joining us today.

Jeff stone has the night off.

With the start of flu season upon us, one local mother is urging parents to vaccinate their children...she shared her story with 18 news reporter samantha lantz today, who has more on the potentially deadly effects of not getting vaccinated.

Tracy nist:"he was active and healthy and it just got him."

Tracy nist, mother of 4, remembers the fateful day seven years ago that her 9 year old son eli came home sick from a friend's house.

Tracy nist:"and i was very very nervous about it because it was the hot topic in the news with swine flu."

Tracy had gotten eli his regular flu shot, but vaccine doses for the swine flu were limited...now tracy's worst nightmare was coming true.

Eli was diagnosed with the virus and his symptoms were worsening... tracy nist:"he had started to go in shock i just remember the look on his face they were trying to draw blood from him and do different tests and he just had a blank stare on his face and it was not minutes after that they decided to put them under because his long as were not working at all."

Eli spent nearly a month in the hospital hooked up to machines to keep him alive... tracy nist:"finally his body just couldn't take it anymore and he passed away."

Samantha lantz:"sense her sons death nest has become an advocate for vaccination hoping to educate other parents before it's too late."

Tracy nist:"you still hear the debates on facebook it on the news so it's kind of unfortunately a huge reminder for me but then i mabel to tell people my story again and that they really need the side effects of not getting the flu shot is death."

Tracy urges parents to always have their children vaccinated so that they never have to experience the type of loss she has.

Children vaccinated so that they never have to experience the type of loss she has.

Tracy nist:"i think that's the hardest part i mean it does give me solis that i tried but i know it was preventable."

I spoke with chemung county public health director, robert page, last week who says--that because the flu is becoming increasingly unpredictable, it's best to get your flu shot as soon as possible to lessen your chances becoming ill.

Live in the studio, samantha