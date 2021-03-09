Showcase of homes with Miller Construction

Matt talks with Chris Miller with Miller Construction about a house on the Showcase of Homes!

?

?

>>> today's c.i.

Home takes us to the 2016 champaign county showcase parade of homes.

We're at 304 denton talking with chris miller.

Thanks for being here.

>> absolutely.

>> i love this house, tell me why it's so great.

>> it's our baldwin plan, it's a really nice ranch plan, about 1800 square feet, four bedrooms, three bathrooms, just a really nice laid out plan.

>> full finished basement, it's nice of you to name it after alec baldwin, too.

>> i'm kidding, it is the baldwin plan.

>> the other thing you guys spent a lot of time doing and focused on making homes energy efficient.

>> that's our main thing, trying to build everything as energy efficient as possible to save our home-owners money in utilities.

>> and that's really important, especially now, you never know what's going to happen with energy prices so when you buy something like this you're well equipped and ready to go.

Let's get the tour shall we?

>> greige, one of the colors you're going to see a lot of.

Gray and beige together.

Joining me with a little bit more on the other trends we're going to see special at this miller showcase home is natalie gross.

One of the things we want to talk about is this beautiful mantlepiece.

Tell me about it.

>> it's reclaimed barnwood brought in from a local barn in the champaign area.

>> it's really neat and you can see some of the nail holes and how it's been hewn like this and is that something that people are really trying to bring in, this authentic bits of nature into their home now?

>> natural elements like you said, so the wood here, the stonework, it's beautiful.

>> we can widen out and show the whole fireplace, i mean, this is very modern because i feel like this fireplace is kind of impact, it's in this area.

You've got this great, amazing mantlepiece and then, as you mentioned, the stone.

And so easy to turn on.

The flick of a switch.

>> i love that.

>> beats the check out of pushing the cold around.

>> exactly so very cool.

One of the things that this showcase home is also known for is its energy efficient.

Tell me about that.

>> it exceeds the 2012 energy code.

It will save you on utility bills throughout the year, a lot more insulation added so blown in wall insulation, insulation in the garage on the garage door.

>> well, and these window, too.

That really makes a huge difference.

Not only do they look nice, but you know that your air conditioning is going to stay in and your heat is going to stay in.

>> exactly right.

>> thets a big deal.

One of the other things here at this home we have to go take a look, is the master bath.

You want to talk luxury let's go do it.

>> four bedrooms, three full baths in this place, including this incredible master bath.

This is cool.

>> yes, kind of something that we're seeing now with trend is incredible master bathrooms with these great tiles, cut some tile showers.

>> not just the custom tiles.

You've got the accent tiles, you've got the great granite that's in here.

The granite carries over into the double vanity in here, it's really a show stopper.

>> very much so.

Very much so, and i think one of the cool things, too, that i feel like in these showcase homes is you're looking at different ways of incorporating color.

In the old days it used to all be one color, it would be beige everywhere, but look at all of the different visual alternatives.

>> exactly.

>> i agree, different types of tile like you said, you've got the mosaics used a lot, the granite carries in different tone.

It's all very comfortable, neutral.

>> i could move into this bathroom on my own.

>> oh, yeah.

>> ivin here.

>> well, if you don't want to live in the bathroom you can make it part of your home.

304 denton is the address for this parade home, definitely come out and check it out from miller