Local health expert says Arizonans should use caution despite new CDC mask guidance for vaccinated people

Dr. Anthony Fauci caught some people by surprise when he said in a recent interview that people who were fully vaccinated could begin to hang out together.

The CDC also released new guidelines for gatherings involving vaccinated people on Monday.

So what does that mean for Arizona, specifically the Valley?

We asked Dr. Rebecca Sunenshine, Medical Director for Disease Control at the Maricopa County Health Department.