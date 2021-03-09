PKG In-depth look inside YWCA's 'Dress for Success' Boutique

To empower women.

The new initiative is focusing on fashion.

News 18's micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning.

Micah, tell us how their new program is paving the way for women in need.

The program is called dress for success.

And while it starts with styling, it's offering something the entire community can benefit from.

Nat: spring is coming... m: welcome to the dress for success boutique.

This collection is like any other store full of some of the latest fashions.

But what makes it special is the impact it's set to have on marginalized women in greater lafayette.

That's women who are victims of domestic violence, women of color, and women who experienced bullying.

A: as they aginning ae are helping them in the transformation part of this, building their confidence.

M: angie catron is the boutique manager.

Her job entails styling the women they serve.

These clothes are 100-percent donated from others in the community.

And there are lots... and lots of options.

A: some of our clients that we have had are, they just love that they're getting something new to them and how it makes them feel.

M: catron gives clients three to five clothing items, then teaches them the vario ways they can style it.

She and volunteers also provide hair and makeup tips, fitting for whatever career the clients are pursuing.

A: style is a confidence, and that's what we want her to feel and when she walks in to this boutique we want them to feel that warmth.

M: this program took two years to bring to lafayette.

Ywca ceo allison beggs says it couldn't come soon enough.

Ab: this service hasn't been provided before, this is an area that, you know, as we were looking at our own mission, what services are needed in the community and this was something that was needed.

M: beggs says this program now being an option for women in tippecanoe county has the power to positively impact the entire community.

Ab: there's a saying that empowered women, empower women and i say that goes a step further, empowered women empower an entire community, empower their families and empower our world and society.

Women who use this service must be referred.

The ywca is partnering with other non-profits to help connect women to this program.

The services don't just stop at clothes, they also teach women interview and work etiquette skills.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

