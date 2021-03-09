Harsin: Not about revenge

The Boise State football team heads to Albuquerque Friday night to face the Lobos, a team that beat the Broncos in 2015.

The boise state football team will play a team that beat the broncos a year ago... this week, b-s-u travels to albuquerque to face new mexico..boise state fell to the lobos 31--24 on the blue in mid--november of last season... in that game, the broncos turned the ball over four times and had 135 yards in penalties... with his team sitting at four-- and--oh so far this season, head coach bryan harsin says their motivation isn't about revenge.... "we're not talking about revenge.

We're talking about execute.

Go out there and do our jobs.

That's really what it is.

That's what football is.

There will be emotion in this game just because we're traveling and we're going to a good team's home, and we want to try to find a way to win."

The lobos come in at two--and-- two overall, and they lead the conference in scoring at 38 points per game... kickoff is set for seven o'clock mountain time