Alabama commit Markail Benton receives All-American jersy

He was front and center again Tuesday, but in a slightly different venue.

Central (Phenix City, Ala.) star linebacker Markail Benton, one of the best players in the state, is used to being in the limelight.

Alabama commit markail benton will have a very busy winter season... the state's top linebacker will play in the annual alabama-mississipi all star game in mid december and then will suit up in the under armour all american game a few weeks later... "it's a wonderful feeling.

Anything a kid could ask for is right here as a dream to be in the under armour all american game.

The exposure that the game has; all the attention that the game has couldn't get any better...