Parkston's Lee Is Medalist, Tea Area Wins A Team Title

First up, brian finn from tea area.

Showing nice control out of the green side bunker.

He would go on to sink the putt for his birdie 4 on the 9th hole.

Now to nick lust from st.

Thomas more, who entered the day with two stroke lead.

He gives another stroke back to the field by missing this par putt.

Moving onto brett mattson from lead- deadwood, hitting this bump and run on the 10th hole.

Nearly missing the pin.

He would tap it in for his par.

Finally to jacob lee of parkston who drops this birdie putt from the side door on the 10th hole.... he was champion by