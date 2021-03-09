High School Volleyball Tuesday

Stretch for high school volleyball teams. both iowa and nebraska squads begin postseason play in a few weeks and tonight, we got an interstate battle as south sioux city welcomed ninth ranked sb-l across the river.

To the mini dome we go...sb-l won close sets one and two...we pick it up in the third.

Kami schlag finds the soft spot in the defense...warrior s off to a big lead up 8-2.

Then it's kylee christensen unloading on one off the block and straight down to the floor...the lead at 6.

And the cardinals start to rally...natalie akins comes up with the great serve and then it's madison beach at the net for the point.

They'd get the deficit down to four...carissa powell winds and fires for the kill.

But like in the first 2 sets, sbl does enough...madison harms gets the kill and the warriors take it in straight sets.

To the lakes conference...tent h ranked spirit lake taking on cherokee tonight.

In the first set, sprit lake's d seems to stop makenna carver's spike, but it lands right in front of them for the braves point.

This time around the wall of macy smith and emma loveall connect on the block giving spirit lake a 6-4 le.

No indians defender is going stop this kill by alayne graybill that's slammed into the open space.

Defense quickly turns into offense for jordyn hamm who blocks the clearing attempt for a kill... spirit lake contiunes to roll, sweeping cherokee 3-0.

Gehlen has won 8 straight matches, 19 straight sets, trying to keep that run alive against mmcru.

The royals already down one set to zero...krista lipp slams a kill that finds it way through the defense.

More kills from the jays...this one coming from kaylee schmit...who puts her team up 6-1.

Gehlen catholi shows some defense with this block from katie peters, which gave the jays a 13-6 lead.

The royals show a little life with this kill from kayla alesch that just grazed a jays hand... the royals couldn't mount a comeback though, losing also in class 1a, siouxland also in ass 1a, siouxland christian welcoming oabcig to town tonight.

Early on hannah jesse serves up a good one and gets some help from cortney nelson at the net for the point...eagles storm out early.

But back come the falcons...summit nielsen from the middle for the kill...oabcig trailing by four.

Siouxland christian goes to the middle as well...brooke campbell off the finger tips and to the floor for the point.

Coming back the other way, carrie miller, just trying to get it up and over and check out the placement there in the back corner.

But too much from the eagles...hannah connelly goes cross court for the point...siouxland christian wins it in three.

Northwestern only