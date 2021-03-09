Bob Bunting wins Ozark mayor runoff election

Us---- ben:we have runoff election results in ozark.ben on cambob bunting is the next mayor -- for a second time.supporters were there to cheer him on after the big announcement.

Bunting collected 16-25 votes -- defeating his opponent mike barefield by about 80 votes.he calls it chapter two -- after previously serving as mayor for 12 years from 19-96 to 2008.some of his voters told us tonight to look forward to a new city in the next six months.

Bob bunting, ozark mayor-elect:<<"hallelujah, you know.

Thank you, you know.

It was close, and i congratulate my opponent.

He ran a great race.

It was close.

It could be mike standing here if those guys hadn't gotten out en masse to help me.">><<"we're very excited.

We are so looking forward to all the stuff that's going to happen this next four years, looking forward to working with all the people in ozark and working with my dad.">>ben: bunting says now it's time to put the rubber to the road -- working on the city's challenges.at the top of the list he says -- city finances.

He says making the city beautiful is also on the agenda.