WFPD: Man Dies from Wounds, Suspect Remains at Large

Wichita falls police are searching for whoever is responsible for shooting a man who died from his injuries this evening.

Evening.

Wichita falls police sergeant timothy johnson says an officer was driving west on seymour highway around 7 tonight, when some people leaving lucy park flagged him down.

They told the officer there was a man lying on the side of the road, who appeared to be injured, and they asked the officer to go check on the man.

Sgt.

Johnson says the officer then found the man lying just off the road in a grassy area, inside lucy park.

Wfpd officers say it looked like the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and he died from his injuries-- after he was transported to united regional.

Police are still searching for whoever shot the man-- and are trying to determine how he ended up in the park.

If you have any information that may help police..... please call crime stoppers at 322-9888.

