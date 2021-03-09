Governor Responds to Refugee Resettlement

Ann)) we first told you last night about a local group - working to bring refugees from all over the world to northwest arkansas.

Canopy nwa recieves federal funding to help refugees.

The lutheran immigrant and refugee service says about one family a month will begin arriving here at the end of november.

### ((jo ann)) governor asa hutchinson today responding to these developments... saying in part... quote... "it's important to know who's coming in and from where.... compassion should help drive what we do as americans, not blind us from the very real dangers that exist in today's world."

End quote.

### ((jo ann))