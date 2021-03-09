One killed in Allentown double shooting

One person was killed after a double shooting in Allentown Tuesday night, according to city police

Where a shooting in center city has left one person dead..

And another injured.

3 >>joy howe: wendy, police are still out here tonight, looking at this crime scene that stretches past this intersection on all sides.

They haven't told us much just yet, but one neighbor says she saw the whole thing happen.

Venessa says she was walking home from work just before 9, when she saw two men arguing.

One was sitting in a dark suv in front of a bar that's on the corner of 9th and liberty, and she says the other was standing áoutside the car.

She says she heard them arguing, and then the man who was outside, shot at the window of the car.

Venessa says she did see the car go backwards, but at that point, she was scared and took off running.

>> venessa lebron "i was shaking and started crying and i turned around ran the opposite way" >>joy howe: police have confirmed one person died, and venessa says she believes it was the driver of the car.

She didn't see anyone else get shot, but she tells us another neighbor told her, that a female passenger was in the car, and was shot in the legs.

Of course police are still investigating, so it could be some time before we get more details confirmed from them.

