27th Annual Treasure of the City

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.-- For 27 years, local elementary students have been coming to Springfield City Hall to search for the “Treasure of the City.” And Delaware Elementary teacher Leah Lee has seen each one of them go by.

They also met city employees and learned the importance of getting involved in their community.

Leah lee, teacher: "i've been in springfield public schools for twenty seven years."

She's seen kids like haliegh come for the exciting treasure hunt kid "i'm here for the treasure.

And other's like logan and lamar stay for the engaging display of springfield's community.

Kid "my favorite part was the cops kid "this is the busch building this year, she'll see five hundred more of those students pass by.

Nats because this year the event (which is traditionally for sps 3rd graders) is open to the second grade as well.

"for a couple hours this will be a very busy government complex."

Cora scott is one of the 60 city employees helping pull this operation together.

She says more kids just means more excited faces roaming through city buildings looking for treasure.

Cora scott: "they check in and then they get a treasure map.

They take stops along the way throught the busch municipal building and learn about things from public works traffic engineering to police and fire and ultimately they're looking for a treasure.

At the very end, i won't spoil it but they find the treasure of the city."

For those of you who didn't get to go, prepare for a very sweet spoiler alert.

Nats of bob stevens after the hunt, not only do the kids meet the mayor, but they also find that they are the treasure of the city.

A lesson parents... parent: "they are our future."

The city..

Cora: "they can be involved in their city."

And teachers.... leah lee: "i love this.

I would not do anything but come here."

Hope will stick with these kids for at least another 27 years.

David so collin of all the exhibits and stops what were the kids the most excited about?

Collin it was pretty clear that most of the kids were very excited about the cop cars and fire trucks.

Jennifer what was your favorite part?

Collin i would have to say either meeting some of the smartest eight to ten year olds i've ever met or watching bob stevens shake 500 elementary schoolers' hands.

