TEENS ELECTIONS

Morgan: the largest school district in maryland is lending a helping hand to the board of elections.

Tasmin: whag's emilie ikeda catches how thousands of students are working behind the scenes of the november elections.

<<emilie ikeda reporting: dr. gilberto zelaya: future vote is the whole title, future vote.

These are future voters.

And 24-hundred of america's future voters will be answering questions, providing directions, and organizing items on november 8th.

Emelyn humes: i'm just a helpful person.

We should help each other out."

Emelyn is a new member to the program, which dates back to 2004 in montgomery county.

She fits into the 65 percent of student election aides that are middle- schoolers.

Zelaya: what's unique about montgomery county is we bring students as young as 6th grade.

Similar programs typically only include juniors and seniors...but zelaya says the earlier students can learn about voting, the better.

Zelaya: training tonight for future vote and serving on election day, encompasses what is election day, because 99 percent of our voters do not understand what is behind the scenes.

This sixth grader says voting is important for people to share their voice.

Kennedy segura: i was just hoping to hand out stickers, saying i voted.

Emilie ikeda: the students have a little extra motivation to participate in future vote; they can earn what're called ssl credits, essentially volunteer hours, which are required for all montgomery county public schools.

Natsot food and for extra s-s-l credits, students donated food.

Zelaya: we're doing a bi-annual food drive from manna food.

Since 2004, we've been able to raise over 55-thousand pounds of food.

At the end of the hour-long training session, zelaya hopes students can take away at least one thing... zelaya: with everything that's going on around the world, it's important that the kids have to understand that there's a lot of sacrifices we have to go through to have democracy.

In germantown, emilie ikeda, whag news.

