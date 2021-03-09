Bellin Women's Half Marathon 2016

>>> we will be right back.

The big day is almost here, the second annual women's billing marathon.

It comes up saturday, october 8.

More than 1300 women are ready to run >> millaine: the hard part are the months of training.

There are important tips to keep in mind for a good race day experience.

Nate has them for us this morning.

Race day is saturday.

Online registration is close, but we can still sign up.

Tell us about that.>> guest: at the expo from noon until 6:00 people can still sign up.

If you are on the fence, now is a good time to jump in.

If you found a friend that wants to do the relay, they can sign up, or the person who just came off a marathon that was waiting to see if they have bounced back and already.

>> lisa: 1300 women is pretty cool.

What should they be doing this week to prepare?

Do you take it easy, to get the 13 mile in?

>> guest: this week is all about taking it easy.

Maybe do a run where there is a few miles at race pace to get the jitters out.

>> millaine: how about eating?

>> guest: one of the big keys is to not try anything new.

This would be a week to stick to your guns and do what you always have done.

If you're coming to the expo or the dinner friday night, we have plenty of selection of good healthy choices.

>> lisa: we can load up on pasta and inspiration.

Who is sarah reiner?

>> guest: an amputee.

She has a very inspiring story.

This happened to her at a young age.

It's how she dealt with it and has overcome a lot.

>> millaine: if people are starting to get nervous, what advice do you have?>> guest: the first thing i tell everybody is trust in your training.

I have been through weeks and weeks of training.

As long as you have done what you're supposed to have done, it should be fine on race day.

Check our website for the race course, knowing the shuttles, how i'm going to get there, what i'm going to do at the finish.

Knowing water stations is comforting.

>> lisa: and a beautiful route along the bay.

>> guest: one of the most scenic route you're going to find in the area.

You are close to the bay.

It should be very nice.

>> lisa: what about during the race itself?

I can't imagine keeping in the game.

What do we do to make sure we stay in the game?

>> guest: we talked about a little bit of the nervousness and things like that.

One of the key mistakes a lot of people make is they go to quick.

It seems okay in the start, but they end up paying for in the end.

One of the biggest things we tell people is the first few miles might feel kind of easy and relaxed.

That's okay.

You're going to fall into pace and be where you want to be.

That way you're going to finish strong.

>> millaine: very interesting.