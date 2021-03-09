Bridge Street: Wegmans Wednesday 10/5/16

Chef Jomer Martin of Wegmans is cooking up a local favorite - Utica Greens.

>> sistina: chefer jomer martin is here from wegmans, spicing things up with utica greens.

These are not regular, dwreens but spicy greens.

>> i'm cooking the peppers, just sweating them to make it easier to take out the seeds and the stem and all that.

>> sistina: what else are we going to do?

>> blanch our french escarole.

>> sistina: my mother calls it scanola.

>> while that's blistering, while this is done, you are going to cut the hungarian peppers, on a bias like that.

>> sistina: you didn't put any oil in the pan.

Can you, or should you not?

>> it's going to splatter on you so this is supposed to be done in cast iron, it works a lot better that way.

So without oil is better because you're trying to avoid a splatter all over you.

Some people do but very minimal.

>> sistina: all right.

So how long do the greens night to sit in that water?

>> just real quick, in and out.

>> sistina: there we go.

>> so while that's draining, i'll just take this off of there.

So now we're going to add all the components here.

>> sistina: okay.

>> little bit of olive oil there.

>> sistina: okay.

>> some prosciutto.

>> sistina: and you with get prosciutto at wegmans already cut up?

>> i only used half of this package, i'll use half later for carbonara for my kids.

You can add thinly sliced three cloves of garlic here.

>> sistina: okay.

>> going to saute them up, until garlic is like golden brown.

>> sistina: smells delicious!

>> already.

So when you goat that point you're just going to add your two kinds of peppers.

>> sistina: on a scale of 1 to spicy how spicy are these peppers?

>> probably like 8.

They're really hot.

So what i did was, i brought some sweet peppers for people that can't have spicy, can you substitute these.

>> sistina: if you have kids and making a meal for everybody -- >> it's better to have sweet peppers.

Once those are all done with our peppers being cooked prior and prosciutto, golden brown and garlic, combine it with the escarole, couple more in there.

>> sistina: you can buy the escarole in a bag or separate.

Right?

>> this has a little bit of radicchio.

Imcombine all of those now.

>> sistina: nice and easy.

>> so what's going to happen here is the panko bread crumbs i mix with olive oil.

>> sistina: mmmm okay, little touch of salt.

>> pepper and pretty much done.

>> sistina: you're going to keep dishing this out for us, we'll get the recipe at the end of the show but we'd like to remind you if you would like this recipe you can visit our website, localsyr.com and then we'll taste it later.

