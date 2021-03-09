Bridge Street: Abbott Farms Apples 10/5/16

Production Manager Michael Blair, Cider-Smith Robin Meier, and Tour and Special Event Coordinator Karen Massella from Abbott Farms visit Bridge Street for the Apple-A-Day Showcase

>> kate: we are continuing our apple a day feature, abbott farms is with us.

>> sistina: here to tell us more about it, michael blair, robin meyer and karen massella.

Tell us what you all do at abbott farms?

>> abbott farms is a u pick fample.

Everything that we grow is yours.

Right now it's apple season.

That's our big big draw.

We have u pick apples, u pick pumpkins.

We grow 20 different varieties on our farm.

We're a little more than halfway through season at the moment.

>> kate: you see bump of bunch ofvarieties.

>> mccoons and -- >> kate: dan cummings has been craving snap drag a dragons.

Here you go.

>> only grown in new york state.

Gala.

Try it.

Go for it.

>> sistina: and ten we also have some apple sider.

Robin, you play a very important role.

>> my husband andrew and i are in our second season of operating the cider press.

We are making down to our last couple of bottles, my husband is actually at the farm right now running the cider press so we can get stockpiled for weekend.

>> sistina: you make it according to the apples in season, it changes?

>> yes, you want a sweet apple, start apple, come together, press on day 1, let it sit in the refrigerator, then we bottle it and duet it on the shelves at the abbott farms store as quickly as we can.

>> kate: it almost makes me think of wine, because fingerlakes wine is so popular.

With the apples -- >> we can all take a test here, this is a sweet blend because of the gala apples and by the middle part of october we'll probably get more of a tart cider based on the variety of apples we'll be using.

>> sistina: karen you have a ton of events going on all week but also on the weekends right?

>> the weekends are totally busy.

We have fall fest weekend, free parking free entrance to the farm.

We offer wrist bands for anyone who would like to participate in our fall fest activities.

Bounce house face painting ten acre corn maze.

This is 150 years of abbott farms. very proud of that.

Wrist band includes several other things as well.

We have our farm store, we offer a lot of good products, home made fudge fresh baked pies all kinds of things.

>> i love the honey, i love the honey, i bought it last year.

>> the darker or light are honey.

We also offer events on the weekends, the company who rents out our party barn to have all their employees come and have fun on the farm.

Can you purchase panel bags to pick, we feature pick your own pumpkins and birthday parties on the farm, a lot of people come to set up in the greenhouse or the party barn have a good time.

We do have all the farm animals which are a big important part.

>> sistina: a little bunny!

>> we do our educational farm tours.

>> sistina: what is the goat?

>> he is duncan.

Five month old.

He has been at the farm since they were bottle fed.

>> sistina: he's a lot braver than i am.

Let me tell you.

You also wrought -- you have this cut up.

Tell us about this.

What are we looking at here?

>> we make our own caramel and candy apples.

Make them fresh.

>> sistina: i craved these when i was pregnant i did.

>> kate: i'll have some later.

I'm feeding the goat.

Duncan!

>> our educational tours.

>> sistina: very quickly.

>> very good we do farm school and group educational tours and these tours are held during the weekdays.

These are an hour and a half long, you have a wagon ride, you get to go out to the orchard pick apples, pumpkins, go to our cider mills, and arts and education program that your school may be a part of so be sure to check with your school and you can have have your tour covered.

>> sistina: apple springs is located on cold springs road on baldwinsville.

Saturday and sundays fall festivals and there's a moonlight maze fridays and saturdays.

And you can find out on your website, abbottfarms.com.

>>