Morning Cup of Joe - 10/5/16

Las Vegas Sheriff Joe Lombardo stops by 8 News Now to talk about the desire for more police officers, police shootings, and the protests in Charlotte.

Thanks, sharie.

Sheriff ... explain in more detail about the more cops tax and what exactly you would want to do with more officers?

We also have a question from one of our viewers about officer involved shootings across the country.

Timothy writes: "in every police shooting that has been shown, the suspect has failed to comply with the law enforcement officer's commands.

You guys say that you're always interested in public safety, so why not take the opportunity to offer the vitally important public service message to "always follow the officer's request", instead of running, reaching into your pants, reaching into your glove box, assaulting the officer, or arguing."

-- can you explain how to properly handle being stopped by police?

--sheriff, you recently mentioned being at a hotel at the center of the protests for the deadly officer involved shooting in charlotte ..

Can you tell us about that experience?

